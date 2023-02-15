Tuesday, Feb. 14 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 72, Ipswich 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (72): Lyon 7-1-15, Walsh 5-0-12, Lasquade 7-0-14, Yones 3-0-6, Kent 3-0-9, Alcantara 1-1-3, Davies 0-1-1, Bonia 1-1-3, Duggan 2-0-6, Rosario 1-0-3. Totals 30-4-72
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: Kent 3, Walsh 2, Duggan 2, Rosario
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Ipswich: 1222518 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (14-4): 1819269 72
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 66, Amesbury 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (36): Missaoiui 2-0-4, Delong 2-0-4, Marden 2-3-7, McGarry 4-0-8, Peters 1-0-2, Cox 3-3-11. Totals 14-6-36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: Cox 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester: 1320249 66
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (1-15):77139 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynnfield 55, Newburyport 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport(42): Craig 0-3-3, Acton 3-0-6, Corneau 1-0-3, Osazuwa 0-0-0, Spinney 1-0-3, Brennan 4-6-14, Gretz 3-5-11. Totals 12-14-42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: Corneau, Spinney
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 11-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynn Classical 52, Triton 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (47): Renda 1-0-2, Frary 2-0-4, Lesinski 0-0-0, Kiricoples 2-3-7, B. Welch 1-2-4, Basile 2-2-8, Liebert 4-2-10, M. Welch 1-0-2, Hatheway 3-0-8. Totals 16-9-47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: Basile 2, Hatheway
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 3-15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Ipswich 48, Georgetown 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (46): T. Marcelin 1-2-4, Loewen 0-0-0, Morrison 1-1-3, Thompson 0-0-0, C. Ziolkowski 4-4-14, Davies 1-2-5, Upite 3-0-8, N. Marcelin 3-3-12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: C. Ziolkowski 2, Upite 2, Davies, N. Marcelin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Georgetown 11-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 62, Amesbury 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (45): Olbrot 0-0-0, Levasseur 0-0-0, Bolth 0-0-0, Gerrier 3-0-7, Marden 2-12-16, Costigan 0-0-0, S. Kimball 8-3-22. Totals 13-15-45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: S. Kimball 3, Gerrier
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (1-17): 1091511 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester: 11132018 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 49, Pentucket 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (40): A. Conover 0-0-0, Cloutier 2-0-4, Thompson 3-2-9, DiBurro 2-0-4, Dube 3-0-6, G. Bellacqua 6-2-15, Foley 0-0-0, Crowe 1-1-3. Totals 17-5-40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: Thompson, G. Bellacqua
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (14-5):911515 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Reading: 1381414 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 64, Lynnfield 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (64): Anthony 0-0-0, McElhinney 5-5-15, McDonald 3-0-8, Hopwood 0-0-0, Ward 4-0-8, Metsker 0-0-0, Seidel 1-0-2, Pavao 0-0-0, Schwab 2-0-4, Downey 1-0-2, O. Foley 1-2-4, McCormack 0-0-0, E. Foley 10-1-21. Totals 27-8-64
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: McDonald 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lynnfield:8766 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (16-1): 2216188 64
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Skiing
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport splits
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Meet Results: Newburyport 92, Haverhill/Pentucket 43; St. John's Prep 109, Newburyport 26; Hamilton-Wenham 75, North Andover 60; Andover 98, North Andover 37; Masconomet 98.5, Andover 36.5; Masconomet 92, Haverhill/Pentucket 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winner and top area placers: 1. Josh Haarmann (SJP) 22.20; 8. Thijs Tague (N) 23.28; 9. Jayden Pabst (H/P) 23.31; 10. Henry Hartford (H/P) 24.09; 12. Tracy Reed (N) 24.25; 18. Henry Gagnon (H/P) 24.76; 32. Andrew Long (N) 27.42; Tommy Lynch (N) 27.78
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 6-6
