Tuesday, April 11 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 18, Georgetown 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (18): Barbarick ss 2-1-0, Grant p 2-0-1, Fair c 2-1-1, Mariani 1b 2-0-1, Z. Halmen cf 2-0-0, Figueroa 3b 2-0-1, Girard ph 1-0-0, Ruggeiro lf 2-0-0, Cirone rf 1-0-0, Girard rf 1-0-0, Robinson 2b 1-0-0, M. Halmen ph 1-0-0, Thresher ph 1-0-0. Totals 19-2-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Mariani, Fair, Grant
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>LP: Grant
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (3-2): 20000 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Reading (3-0): 09900 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 5, Gloucester 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (6-0, 6-0); 2. Harper Bradshaw (6-0, 6-0); 3. Carly McDermott (6-1, 6-3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Doubles: 1. Delaney Woekel/Ana Lynch (6-0, 6-0); 2. Bridgette Mellet/Lauren Brennan (6-0, 6-0);
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 3-0
