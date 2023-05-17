Tuesday, May 16 highlights

Baseball

North Reading 12, Pentucket 2

Pentucket (2): Pabst 1-1-0, Kamuda 2-0-0, Ventola 3-0-0, Robertson 3-0-0, T. Cloutier 2-0-1, Meisner 3-0-0, Irvine 0-0-0, Stewart 0-0-0, M. Cloutier 1-0-0, Powers 3-1-3

RBI: Meisner, Powers

LP: Stewart

Records: Pentucket 3-12

Amesbury 6, Ipswich 1

Amesbury (6): Josh Roberts 3b 3-2-2, Drew Scialdone cf 4-2-2, Will Arsenault c 3-0-2, Shain Parisella cr 0-1-0, Trevor Kimball lf 0-0-0, Tyler Bartniski 1b 3-0-0, Luke Arsenault p 3-0-0, Hunter Belisle dh 3-0-1, Joseph Celia rf 1-0-0, Brady Nash ph 1-0-0, Ethan Lowell ph 1-0-1, Aiden Fortier ss 2-0-0, Liam McNally ph 1-0-0. Totals 25-6-8

RBI: Scialdone 2, Kimball, Bartniski

WP: L. Arsenault

Ipswich (2-10): 0100000 1

Amesbury (6-8): 0020130 6

Lynnfield 7, Triton 2

Triton (2): Rumph 3-0-0, Piaseczynski 2-1-0, Dupuis 3-1-2, Egan 3-0-2, Johnson 3-0-0, Lindholm 3-0-0, Penney 2-0-0, Bonasera 1-0-0, Hussey 2-0-1, Lennon 3-0-0. Totals 25-2-5

RBI: Egan, Lindholm

LP: Egan

Triton (11-5): 0002000 2

Lynnfield (12-3): 0240010 7

Georgetown 12, Rockport 2

Georgetown (12): Gilbo cf 0-2-0, T. Gilmore p/ss 2-1-0, Lee dh/3b 4-1-3, Harris pr 0-0-0, Gioia rf 3-0-1, Ruth lf 4-0-1, Willis ss/2b 3-1-1, Thompson 3b 3-2-1, Ryan 1b 3-2-1, Gilstein c 2-3-1, Thibeault 2b 0-0-0. Totals 24-12-8

RBI: Gioia 3, Gilbo 2, Lee 2, Ruth, Willis, Thompson, Ryan

WP: T. Gilmore

Georgetown (12-3): 201333 12

Rockport: 100010 2

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown 11, Hamilton-Wenham 10

Goals: Mary Surette 4, Molly Giguere 3, Abby Stauss 2, Ella Thompson, Lexi Sheehan

Assists: Surette 2, Thompson, Sam McClure

Saves: Katie Davies 14

Records: Georgetown 7-9

Softball

Georgetown 4, Salem 0

Georgetown (4): Barbarick ss 4-0-2, Grant p 4-0-1, Fair 1b/c 4-1-1, Mariani 1b 4-1-1, Figueroa 3b 4-2-2, Z. Halmen cf 4-0-1, Ruggeiro lf 3-0-0, Thresher ph 1-0-1, Cirone 2b 3-0-1, M. Halmen rf 2-0-0, Girard ph 1-0-0. Totals 34-4-10

RBI: Figueroa 2, Z. Halmen 2

HR: Figueroa

WP: Grant (11 Ks)

Georgetown (8-7): 0001102 4

Salem (5-8): 0000000 0

