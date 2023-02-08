Tuesday, Feb. 7 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 68, North Reading 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (68): Lyon 6-1-13, Walsh 2-0-6, Lasquade 8-0-17, Yones 7-0-14, Duggan 0-0-0, Alcantara 1-0-2, Davies 0-0-0, Andujar 1-0-2, Kent 4-0-12, Rosario 0-0-0, Zapata 1-0-2. Totals 30-1-68
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: Kent 4, Walsh 2, Lasquade
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Reading: 141487 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (12-3): 1920722 68
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 53, Rockport 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (53): Gagnon 2-0-6, McDonald 3-6-12, Scott 0-0-0, Tedeschi 2-1-5, Hart 3-2-8, Pipen 1-4-7, Yassmine 1-0-2, C. Vuylsteke 4-4-13. Totals 16-17-53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Rockport (46): Whitley 5-4-16, Wheat 3-0-8, Pat 2-0-5, Colbert 1-3-5, Aiden 0-0-0, Wall 1-0-2, Merz 2-4-10. Totals 14-11-46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: P -- Gagnon 2, Pipen, C. Vuylsteke; R -- Whitley 2, Wheat 2, Merz 2, Pat
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (5-11): 105131312 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Rockport: 10911115 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hamilton-Wenham 50, Triton 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (40): O'Leary 2-1-5, Dupuis 3-0-8, Ciaramitaro 1-1-3, Bissell 0-0-0, Tameirao 0-0-0, Tate 6-1-13, Friis 2-1-6, Prendergast 2-1-5. Totals 16-5-40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: Dupuis 2, Friis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (7-9): 1510510 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Hamilton-Wenham: 13131410 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 74, Amesbury 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (74): Craig 1-0-3, Acton 6-0-13, Corneau 5-0-13, Devlin 1-0-2, Spinney 1-0-3, Thoreson 1-0-2, Brennan 5-6-16, Gretz 10-1-21. Totals 30-7-74
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (47): Missaoiui 5-0-10, Heidt 6-3-16, O'Neill 0-0-0, Delong 0-0-0, Marden 1-2-4, Dube 2-0-5, Dalton 2-1-5, Cox 1-0-3. Totals 17-6-47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: N -- Corneau 3, Craig, Acton, Spinney; A -- Heidt, Dube, Cox
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (11-6): 24191912 74
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (1-13): 189137 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 52, Georgetown 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (45): T. Marcelin 4-0-8, Loewen 0-0-0, Morrison 3-2-8, C. Ziolkowski 5-2-15, Davies 3-1-8, Upite 0-0-0, N. Marcelin 1-4-6. Totals 16-9-45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: C. Ziolkowski 3, Davies
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Georgetown 10-5, North Reading 11-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 68, Amesbury 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (29): Levasseur 3-0-7, Bentley 2-2-6, Gerrior 0-0-0, Marden 2-2-7, Costigan 1-0-3, S. Kimball 0-4-4, Bolth 0-2-2. Totals 8-10-29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (68): McElhinney 4-4-12, McDonald 3-0-6, Hopwood 2-0-4, Ward 2-0-4, Metsker 3-0-6, Seidel 1-0-2, Schwab 2-0-4, Downey 0-0-0, O. Foley 3-0-6, McCormack 1-2-4, E. Foley 9-2-20. Totals 30-8-68
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: A -- Levasseur, Marden, Costigan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (1-16):061112 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (15-1): 24122012 68
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 71, Haverhill 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (71): Dube 5-0-15, Diburro 5-0-13, Conover 5-2-12, Thompson 2-3-7, Cloutier 2-2-6, Crowe 2-0-5, King 1-1-4, Wisniewski 1-1-3, Gagnon 1-2-4, G. Bellacqua 1-0-2, S. Bellacqua 0-0-0, K. Conover 0-0-0, Dancewicz 0-0-0. Totals 25-11-71
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (42): Spencer 16, H.Phillips 10, L.Phillips 9, Ortiz 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers:Pentucket -- Dube 5, Diburro 3, Crowe, King; Haverhill -- Spencer 4, L.Phillips 3, Ortiz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket: 21191813 71
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill:581712 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Skiing
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport splits
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Meet Results: Newburyport 96, Haverhill/Pentucket 39; Andover 86, Newburyport 49; Masconomet 70, Andover 65; Masconomet 92, Hamilton-Wenham 43; North Andover 74, Hamilton-Wenham 61; St. John's Prep 113, Haverhill/Pentucket 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winner and top area placers: 1. Josh Haarmann (SJP) 22.67; 5. Jayden Pabst (H/P) 24.80; 7. Thijs Tague (N) 25.45; 11. Henry Hartford (H/P) 26.27; 12. Tracey Reed (N) 26.82; 28. Tyler Chorebanian (N) 29.19; 31. Dante Chabot (N) 30.01
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.