Thanksgiving just wasn't the same a year ago without the annual Newburyport Turkey Trot 5K road race at Maudslay Park.
But after a year off due to the pandemic, the popular Thanksgiving Day event, organized by Joppa Flats Running Club, returned last Thursday to a huge crowd of nearly 700 runners plus many more spectators lining the course. And after just recently being named an All-American for his fantastic performance for MIT at the Division 3 National meet, Newburyport's Sam Acquaviva returned home to finish the 31st annual Turkey Trot first in 15:41.
He beat second-place finisher Liam Kimball (16:08), a former UMass Lowell standout from Atkinson, NH, by nearly 30 seconds.
Former Pentucket stars and brothers Will and Sam Coppola of Groveland finished third and fourth, respectively, while Byfield's Diego Fernandez (7th, 17:45) and Newbury's Edward Keenan (8th, 17:48) helped to round out the top-10.
Current high school standouts Cole Jacobsen (21st, 20:29) of Triton and Nathan Barry (22nd, 20:30) of Newburyport had solid showings, and it looks like the Clippers may be getting yet another top runner into their perennially strong program soon. In 19th overall Thursday was Henry Walker in 20:28, a fast 14-year-old from Newburyport.
Listed below are the top 75 finishers.
Complete race results can be found at: https://sites.google.com/site/joppaflatsrunningclub/
Turkey Trot Results
at Maudslay State Park, Newburyport (3.1 miles)
Name;Age;S;Time
1. Sam Acquaviva;20;M;15:41
2. Liam Kimball;23;M;16:08
3. Will Coppola;20;M;16:52
4. Sam Coppola;23;M;17:12
5. Charles Sleith;35;M;17:23
6. Tim Englehart;28;M;17:33
7. Diego Fernandez;20;M;17:45
8. Edward Keenan;19;M;17:48
9. Christopher O'Donnell;19;M;18:09
10. Jeffrey Ragazzini;32;M;18:16
11. James Rynes;29;M;18:17
12. Kaley Richards;23;F;18:27
13. Derek Walsh;21;M;18:31
14. Brady Killen;16;M;19:02
15. Chris Kealey;54;M;19:05
16. Daniel Verrington;59;M;19:59
17. Sawyer Linehan;16;M;20:17
18. Richard Feeney;42;M;20:19
19. Henry Walker;14;M;20:28
21. Cole Jacobsen;16;M;20:29
22. Nathan Barry;17;M;20:30
23. Tiffany Lasson;46;F;20:30
24. Ethan Downs;17;M;20:30
25. Matthew Murray;10;M;20:31
26. Tom Bonanno;30;M;20:31
27. Caleb Shaw;31;M;20:32
28. Jack Cousins;18;M;20:32
29. Jeffrey Trail;45;M;20:54
30. Charles Cring;23;M;20:58
31. Noel Tripp;15;F;21:22
32. Christian Nielsen;27;M;21:22
33. Stuart Olsen;54;M;21:23
34. John Fairhurst;64;M;21:31
35. Matt Fairhurst;17;M;21:35
36. Steve Hamilton;43;M;21:35
37. Lucas Reiniger;24;M;21:36
38. Finnian Deveney;12;M;21:52
39. Mark Behan;58;M;21:57
40. William Tymowski;14;M;22:03
41. Tim Hoopes;22;M;22:05
42. Owen Roberts;18;M;22:06
43. Joseph Kostan;51;M;22:10
44. Peter Hansel;34;M;22:10
45. Chris Suprin;27;M;22:13
46. Keith Conway;28;M;22:15
47. Kirk Dillon;32;M;22:16
48. Katherine Sheehy;21;F;22:17
49. Tom Sheehy;52;M;22:24
50. Beckett Rathbone;13;M;22:24
51. Sarah Bernier;17;F;22:31
52. Matt Mosquera;32;M;22:32
53. Greg O'Brien;43;M;22:33
54. Jeremy Shaw;36;M;22:35
55. David Walker;12;M;22:38
56. Lisa Terry;56;F;22:40
57. Christopher Terry;22;M;22:42
58. John Balfe;29;M;22:43
59. Adam Frontierro;36;M;22:44
60. Richard Clay Ericks;13;M;22:45
61. Jackson Hamburger;27;M;22:47
62. Bob Callanan;56;M;22:52
63. Brandon Pleman;32;M;22:57
64. Johnny Strzepek;12;M;22:59
65. Lindsay Ragazzini;30;F;23:03
66. Fletcher Wasson;34;M;23:04
67. Kenneth Noyes;41;M;23:05
68. Erich Wolters;40;M;23:07
69. Mark Belanger;50;M;23:09
70. Daniel Kowal;43;M;23:16
71. Andrew Lasson;17;M;23:20
72. Liam Hoffman;13;M;23:25
73. Austin Lanham;30;M;23:29
74. Sawyer Sperry;15;M;23:29
75. Brian Moore;52;M;23:34
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.