FOXBOROUGH -- If No. 14 Newburyport wanted to go into No. 3 Foxborough Friday night and pull off the upset in the first round of the Division 4 state tournament, things couldn't have started in a worse way.
On quite literally the first offensive play of the game, quarterback Finn Sullivan saw his pass bounce off a receiver's hands right into the waiting arms of Foxborough senior Dylan Gordon. At 6-foot-3 and with speed to burn, the linebacker took the unexpected gift 20 yards for a touchdown to put his team up 7-0 not even 10 seconds in.
And unfortunately for the underdog Clippers, that proved to be a bad omen for the rest of the night to come.
Foxborough would score three defensive touchdowns on the night, all in the first half, to cruise to a 45-0 halftime lead that led to a running clock the entire second half in an eventual 45-13 win. The Warriors (8-1) move on to host No. 6 Wilmington next Friday, while the Clippers will pick up an opponent next week ahead of their annual Thanksgiving Day clash with Amesbury.
"It wasn't good to start with that pick-six but I thought we'd be able to fight back," said Newburyport coach Ben Smolski. "But, you know, we kept shooting ourselves in the foot and they had some big plays that kind of put it out of reach early on."
Newburyport (4-5) knew the challenge that the talented Gordon, the team's bell-cow running back, was going to present on the ground. But it couldn't have predicted what the senior would do defensively.
After returning the opening pick-six, and after his teammates helped force a punt on Newburyport's second possession, Gordon got four straight carries and broke the final one 45 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0. Five plays later, he was right there again to catch another tipped ball for his second interception that he housed 45 yards for his third score.
Newburyport then went 3-and-out on its next possession, and saw its punt get blocked to set up Foxborough with great field position. But in one of its few highlights on the night, Jack Hadden and Peter Osazuwa wrapped up Gordon for a loss on first down, and then the defense rallied to force two straight incompletions that led to a Sam Carpenter 37-yard field goal.
But the Clippers couldn't mount any momentum from that strong defensive series and wound up punting on their next two possessions. Senior Foxborough quarterback Thomas Marcucella made sure to capitalize, tossing two straight touchdown passes to Nick Medeiros and Tommy Sharkey to make it 38-0.
And for one final blow for Newburyport with 1:16 left until half, the Warriors got a third pick-six of the game, this one a 50-yarder from senior Tre Stith.
"We made a good stop on defense at one point, but No. 8 for them runs like a horse," said Smolski. "When you're down 24-0 and two of the scores are on defense, it's tough to come back from that."
The Clippers found the end zone in the second half when Hadden housed his own interception -- the fourth pick-six of the game -- 60 yards for a score. Then midway through the fourth, Sullivan scampered in from 19 yards out to make it a 45-13 game.
"We challenged them at halftime to come out and fight to the end, and they did that," said Smolski. "Moving forward, we've got one more game and then Amesbury. We're not going to look past who our opponent is next week, but the bottom line is we're going to get back to work on Monday and get better every day preparing for Thanksgiving Day."
Foxborough 45, Newburyport 13
Newburyport (4-5): 0 0 7 6 — 13
Foxborough (8-1): 21 24 0 0 — 45
First Quarter
F — Dylan Gordon 20 interception return (Sam Carpenter kick), 11:50
F — Gordon 45 run (Carpenter kick), 5:21
F — Gordon 45 interception return (Carpenter kick), 2:52
Second Quarter
F — Carpenter 37 field goal, 11:42
F — Nick Medeiros 21 pass from Thomas Marcucella (Carpenter kick), 6:53
F — Tommy Sharkey 16 pas from Marcucella (Carpenter kick), 3:21
F — Tre Stith 50 interception return (Carpenter kick), 1:39
Third Quarter
N — Jack Hadden 60 interception return (Finn Sullivan kick), 6:00
Fourth Quarter
N — Sullivan 19 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NEWBURUPORT (27-108): Finn Sullivan 11-58, Jack Sullivan 4-14, Kane Brennan 8-13, Logan Jones 1-12, Jack Hadden 1-6, Iyobosa Osazuwa 2-5; FOXBOROUGH (17-107): Dylan Gordon 8-95, Tony Sulham 8-15, Ben Angelini 1-(-3)
PASSING: N — Sullivan 6-17-0, 50; F — Thomas Marcucella 2-4-2, 37, Michael Marcucella 1-3-0, 4
RECEIVING: N — Hadden 3-25, Osazuwa 1-14, Jeff Thurston 1-9, Brennan 1-2; F — Nick Medeiros 1-21, Tommy Sharkey 1-16, Shane Philbin 1-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.