Against a talented, and undefeated, team like Milton Academy, it was imperative that Governor's Academy didn't hurt themselves with mistakes during Saturday's game.
But that turned out to be easier said than done.
Four of Governor's six first-half drives ended with fumbles, and Milton Academy was able to capitalize on each miscue to walk away with a convincing 41-14 road win Saturday afternoon. Milton (5-0) was led by 6-foot-4 senior quarterback Jake Holtschlag, who tossed four first-half touchdowns to four different receivers to help his team gain a 34-0 edge at the break.
Governor's (3-2) didn't have any issue moving the ball, but just made too many mistakes.
Behind quarterback Tritstan Aboud, Governor's took the opening kickoff and drove into enemy territory before a fumble gave Milton the ball at midfield. The Mustangs converted behind Holtschlag's first TD pass of the game, then after another Governor's fumble, talented running back Luke Thorbahn scampered in from 12 yards out to put his team up 13-0 after the first quarter.
Things didn't get much better for Governor's, which went for it on a 4th-and-1 from its own 28 on its next possession but saw a bad snap result in yet another fumble. Minutes later, Holtschlag hit Qayson Kara on an 18-yard contested catch for a touchdown in the back of the end zone.
Governor's was forced to punt on its next possession, and again the snap went high and set up Milton with excellent field possession. The Mustangs converted again on a Sam Jaffe TD catch from Holtschlag, and immediately got possession back when a line-drive kickoff rocketed off a Governor's up-man and went directly into the arms of a Milton player.
It didn't take long for Holtsclag to hit Mathias Fowler on a beautiful 45-yard TD pass down the right sideline, and just like that it was 34-0.
Milton scored on the opening drive of the third quarter to make it 41-0 before Governor's finally got on the board. Aboud hit Krystian Pothel on a 24-yard score, then launched a 69-yard bomb to Charles Williams midway through the fourth quarter.
Governor's will now try to regroup for next Saturday's road game at Lawrence Academy (1 p.m.).
Milton Academy 41, Governor's Academy 14
Milton Academy (5-0): 13 21 7 0 — 41
Governor's Academy (3-2): 0 0 7 7 — 14
First Quarter
M — Andrew Rappleyea 10 pass from Jacob Holtschlag (kick good), 4:10
M — Luke Thorbahn 12 run (kick failed), :30
Second Quarter
M — Qayson Kara 18 pass from Holtschlag (kick good)
M — Sam Jaffe 9 pass from Holtschlag (kick good)
M — Mathias Fowler 45 pass from Holtschlag (kick good)
Third Quarter
M — Keith Nally 9 run (kick good)
G — Krystian Pothel 24 pass from Tristan Aboud (kick good)
Fourth Quarter
G — Charles Williams 69 pass from Aboud (kick good)
