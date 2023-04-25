AMESBURY — While it may sound crazy, a year from now Newburyport’s Charlie Forrest and Amesbury’s Trevor Kimball, rivals on the local baseball circuit the past few springs, will be teammates wearing the same jerseys. Both aces of their respective high school staffs and returning Daily News All-Stars, the two were recruited — and have committed — to play their college baseball at Hobart College in upstate New York next season.
And on a chilly Tuesday afternoon, the two future teammates went head-to-head on the mound.
When they arrive in Geneva, N.Y. later this year, though, it’ll be Forrest holding the bragging rights. The righty tossed six innings of one-run ball on just three hits and seven strikeouts, leading the Clippers to an 11-1 win for their second victory over the Redhawks in a matter of just five days. Last Thursday, it was Newburyport coming out on top over one of its longtime rivals, 8-6.
There is a chance for a potential rematch in the Spofford Tournament later this spring, but for now this battle belonged to Forrest.
“I like (Kimball),” smiled Forrest. “but it’s fun to beat him, too.”
Newburyport (6-2) wasted no time getting on the board and shaking off a loss to Gloucester on Saturday.
An extremely tight strike zone didn’t help Kimball issuing three walks, coupled with two errors and a pair of two-run singles from Forrest and Jack Sullivan that made it 6-0 Clippers after the top of the first inning. Amesbury (1-5) struck back with a run in the bottom half when Kimball brought home Drew Scialdone on a fielder’s choice, but the damage had already been done.
It was Forrest’s third win of the year on the mound, but the senior has also improved drastically at the plate. He helped himself out with that two-run single in the first, and finished going 1-for-3 at the dish with a walk.
“That was probably my biggest step from last year,” said Forrest. “I pitched a lot of games but I didn’t hit, and now I’m hitting mostly every game and putting it in the field a lot.”
Another area where the Clippers have excelled has been defensively.
Most notably, junior Jack Sullivan as been as sure-handed as you can get at shortstop while also providing a steady leadoff bat. He made a pair of nice plays at short on Tuesday to rob hits, Jackson DeVivo took a great angle to make a long-ranging catch in center and Owen Tahnk made two nifty picks at first base — all of which ultimately saved runs.
“The defense has been pretty good the past few games,” said Newburyport coach Mark Rowe. “Jack Sullivan has been great all year, and you had a nice play from Jackson in center today. It helps the pitchers, too, knowing that if they just get the ball in play, the defense is going to do its job behind them.
Kimball was chased after that first inning and 52 pitches, and the Clippers again didn’t waste time getting that run back.
Wall Walsh ripped a single that took an awkward hop over the third baseman and scored Puleo in the second, then in the fourth Tahnk crushed a no-doubt home run over the fence in left to make it 8-1. The Clippers added two more in the sixth on a DeVivo RBI-single, and got one more in the seventh for good measure when Puleo doubled home Connor Stick.
Amesbury got some quality relief innings from freshman Josh Roberts, and Scialdone, a junior outfielder, continued his torrid spring with another 3-for-4 day on a double and two singles.
“He’s easily one of the best hitters in the league,” said Amesbury coach Joel Bierley of Scialdone. “But (Newburyport) just hit the ball well today, they deserved to win that game. So now it’s just pick up the pieces, get better tomorrow and get back to work on Thursday.”
Newburyport 11, Amesbury 1
Newburyport (11): Jack Sullivan ss 3-1-1, Milo Freundlich ph/ss 1-0-0, Connor Stick 2b 4-1-0, Max Puleo dh 4-3-3, Owen Tahnk 1b 4-3-2, Jackson DeVivo cf 4-1-2, Charlie Forrest p/lf 3-0-1, Ben Perron pr 0-1-0, Will Walsh rf 3-1-1, Colin Klapes ph 1-0-0, Eli Suchecki lf 3-0-0, Brayden Johnson ph/p 1-0-0, Parker Cowles 3b 3-0-1, Ben Cook c 0-0-0. Totals 34-11-11
Amesbury (1): Luke Arsenault rf 3-0-0, Drew Scialdone cf 4-1-3, Will Arsenault c 3-0-0, Trevor Kimball p/lf 3-0-0, Tyler Bartniski 3-0-1, Hunter Belisle 3b 3-0-0, Josh Roberts lf/p 2-0-0, Shain Parisella ph 1-0-1, Kyle Palen dh 2-0-0, Ethan Lowell ph 1-0-0, Aiden Fortier ss 3-0-1. Totals 28-1-6
RBI: N — Sullivan 2, DeVivo 2, Forrest 2, Walsh 2, Puleo, Tahnk; A — Kimball
HR:N — Tahnk
WP: Forrest (6 IP, 1 ER, 7 K); LP: Kimball
Newburyport (6-2): 6 1 0 1 0 2 1 — 11
Amesbury (1-5): 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
