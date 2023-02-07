For the first time in its 10-year history, the Triton co-op girls swimming team has won back-to-back CAL Open championships.
The Vikings raced to their second straight title on Sunday, finishing with 474 points to beat out North Reading (423) in second. Junior captain Abriana Cronstrom of Newburyport was the star of the day, winning both the 100 freestyle (57.14) and 100 backstroke (1:01.14), while also swimming on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays with Giuliana Cogliani, Jenna Whitaker and Peyton Gibbs (1:59.32 and 4:01.65).
Their coach, Rebecca Burrell, was named CAL Coach of the Year.
“At the beginning of the season we knew it was going to be tricky to win CALs again,” said Burrell. “We had a very young team this year, and a couple of eighth graders who ended up stepping in and were key. They really helped us out a lot, and then we had some veterans on the older side who were great as well.
“So it was a really nice blend of youth and experience, and they all swam terrific the other day.”
Gibbs, a senior captain from Triton, earned her first ever Sectional cut time.
She placed second in the 50 freestyle, but did so with a time of 26.86. That was of course a personal-record time, and earned her a Sectional cut in the event by .02 seconds.
“Peyton, she’s been trying to qualify for Sectionals as long as I’ve known her,” said Burrell. “What’s crazy is that we went to a Last Chance Meet the night before, and she had a rough meet there. So at that point I wasn’t feeling too good for her. But she came back the next day and qualified by .02 seconds in the 50 free.
“I’m incredibly proud of her.”
Elsewhere for the Viking girls, Whitaker — an eighth-grader — won the 500 freestyle (5:31.87) along with her work on the relays, while Cogliani — another eighth-grader — placed second in the 100 butterfly with a time that qualified for Sectionals (1:05.40).
But not to be overlooked, the Triton co-op boys also had a strong meet.
Despite winning every individual event, the Vikings still placed second overall with 521 points. Lynnfield won the event with 635 points, showcasing its depth to fill in the score gap with its plethora of second- and third-place finishes.
Still, among the Triton winners were two CAL Open meet records.
Both came from the relays, with the 200 medley team of Henry Brien, Josh Burrell, Josh Adler and Sam Whitaker winning in a CAL-record time of 1:46.12. Adler, Brien and Whitaker then welcomed in Jacob Hoffman to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:26.12.
Brien, the team’s final senior captain from Pentucket, was named the CAL Male Swimmer of the Year for the third straight season. Besides the relays, the two-time Daily News MVP also won the 100 butterfly (55.89) and 100 backstroke (59.67).
All told, Triton’s three captains have been instrumental to the team’s success the past couple of years.
“Peyton I’ve known since she was 9 years old,” said Burrell. “To see the amazing young women she’s grown into, and how she leads this team, she just has a smile for everyone. She’s always the one that’s by the pool cheering everyone on.
“Henry has been the heart of the team since he was a sophomore. Seeing him being the adult in the room now, we have a crazy group of boys this year, so he’s done a great job keeping everyone focused when they need to be and keeping spirits up. He’s carried the team on his back for a long time.
“And Abri has been right there with everything and has just been an outstanding swimmer. She’s the first one to come up with suggestions for team cheers, and she’s been such a huge asset for us.”
Both sophomores, Adler and Hoffman were also double winners for Triton.
Adler won the 200 free in a school-record time of 1:49.64, then broke his own school record to win the 500 free (4:57.45). Meanwhile, Hoffman won the 100 free in 51.96, then claimed first in the 50 free (23.90) with a time that qualified him for States. Whitaker then ended the day by smashing his own school record to win the 200 IM (2:05.33).
Up next for the Vikings is Sectionals this upcoming weekend, with States to follow soon after.
CAL Open (Boys)
Meet Results: 1. Lynnfield 635; 2. Triton 521; 3. North Reading 356; 4. Manchester-Essex 220; 5. Ipswich 120; 6. Hamilton-Wenham 97
Triton winners:
200 medley relay: 1. Henry Brien, Josh Burrell, Josh Adler, Sam Whitaker (1:46.12); 200 freestyle: 1. Adler 1:49.64; 200 IM: 1. Whitaker 2:05.33; 50 freestyle: 1. Jacob Hoffman 23.90; 100 butterfly: 1. Brien 55.89; 100 freestyle: 1. Hoffman 51.96; 500 freestyle: 1. Adler 4:57.45; 200 freestyle relay: 3. Burrell, Clay Erickson, Jake Morgese, Hoffman (1:46.39); 100 backstroke: 1. Brien 59.67; 100 breaststroke: 2. Whitaker 1:05.13; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Adler, Hoffman, Brien, Whitaker (3:26.12)
CAL Open (Girls)
Meet Results: 1. Triton 474; 2. North Reading 423; 3. Lynnfield 388; 4. Ipswich 254; 5. Manchester-Essex 226; 6. Hamilton-Wenham 180
Triton placers:
200 medley relay: 1. Abri Cronstrom, Giuliana Cogliani, Jenna Whitaker, Peyton Gibbs (1:59.32); 200 freestyle: 2. Whitaker 2:02.93; 50 freestyle: 2. Gibbs 26.86; Diving: 2. Ava Connolly 174.35, 3. Leila Grasso 164.15; 100 butterfly: 2. Cogliani 1:05.40; 100 freestyle: 1. Cronstrom 57.14, 3. Gibbs 1:01.93; 500 freestyle: 1. Whitaker 5:31.87; 100 backstroke: 1. Cronstrom 1:01.14; 100 breaststroke: 3. Cogliani 1:18.29; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Whitaker, Gibbs, Cogliani, Cronstrom (4:01.65)
