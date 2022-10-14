Two decades later, and the ALS Cup still remains as one of the premier soccer events in the Cape Ann League.
Just as intended.
Friday night, the longstanding rivalry between Newburyport and Pentucket will be renewed on the pitch once more for the 20th annual iteration of the game. It was a tradition that started back in 2002, but took a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic. The girls game will start up at 5 p.m. from James T. Stehlin Stadium, while the boys will follow right after at 7 p.m.
“It’s always a great night,” said Newburyport girls coach Kevin Sheridan. “Especially over the last seven years, both teams, Pentucket and Newburyport, have brought a lot of talent to the game. I know our girls are really excited, and it’s certainly one of the banner events of the year.”
Dating back 20 years now, the ALS Cup was created by former Newburyport High boys coach Dave Greenblott, whose mother and aunt both died of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Over the past two decades worth of games, the programs have raised thousands of dollars for ALS research, and the day has become synonymous with both great charity work and great soccer.
And for the past two years, there’s been an added storyline in the girls game.
Greenblott’s daughter, Alexis, wasn’t even born when the ALS Cup started all those years ago. Now, she’s a super sophomore for the Clippers getting her second taste of the event her father started in the family name. Her older sister, Audra (NHS Class of 2017) got the experience, but for the past couple of years it’s been Alexis’ turn.
On the year, Greenblott is leading the Clippers (12-1-0) with 16 goals and 6 assists.
But take a close look at Newburyport’s record.
Do you see the one blemish?
You get two guesses to figure out who that one loss came against this fall. If you guessed Pentucket, you’d be correct.
The undefeated — yes, undefeated — Panthers (9-0-2) earned a 2-0 win over the Clippers back on Sept. 12, but still sit second in the CAL Kinney standings behind the Clippers based on games played and league points. Temple commit Sabrina Campbell will lead the high-flying Pentucket offense, and fellow captains Grace Pherson, Bethany Cloutier and Lia Goodwin will also be major players to watch.
Newburyport earned the 1-0 ALS Cup win last year on a penalty kick goal from Deirdre McElhinney, but last month’s loss still looms large.
“We have to play our brand of soccer,” said Sheridan. “We have to make sure we’re protecting the ball, staying organized and making our offensive looks count. The girls know that they’re playing a good team. It’s going to be a good game, and we need to play consistent, smart soccer to get the win.”
On the boys side, anything close to last year’s game would create another epic night.
Do you remember what happened a year ago?
Newburyport, in the middle of its best offensive season in school history, threw everything it had on net, but All-Star Pentucket goali Tyler Correnti — playing on a bad hip — made 16 saves to end the game in a 0-0 tie. But the ALS Cup trophy had to go somewhere, and the Panthers claimed it after earning a thrilling 9-8 victory in PKs.
“We’re looking forward to the game,” said Newburyport boys coach Shawn Bleau. “There’s nothing like the ALS Cup. It’s something everyone looks forward to every year.”
And Bleau’s Clippers are eager for revenge.
For starters, the Clippers are an undefeated 13-0, and have won their games by a combined score of 45-2. Caelan Twichell has scored 15 goals, and James Forrest-Hay is right behind with 11. Earlier in the year, Twichell (2 goals), Forrest-Hay and Jamie Brooks all scored to lead the Clippers to a 4-0 win over the Panthers.
The win was sweet, but it wasn’t the ALS Cup.
Pentucket (3-6-1) has a tall task ahead of it if it wants to pull the upset, and will be led by Liam Sullivan and Trevor Kamuda.
