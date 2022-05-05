It's been a banner spring athletically for Northern Essex Community College.
Besides the baseball team's historic run -- now up to 28 straight wins -- the Knights are sending two Daily News local track athletes to the NJCAA Division 3 Nationals on May 12 through the 14th at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York.
Amesbury's Francisco Laracuente -- a former Daily News Track All-Star -- qualified for the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 17.54, which he ran at the Yale Springtime Invitational last Sunday (May 1). He will be participating in the 400 low hurdles as well, and as of April 27th he's ranked 7th in the high hurldes and 12th in the low hurdles nationally
Georgetown's Catherine Schwartz, who ran for Whittier Tech in Haverhill and was also a standout soccer player, qualified for Nationals with a season-best time of 13.38 in the 100 meters at Yale. She is currently ranked 12th in that distance nationally, and she's also scheduled to run the 200-meter as well.
