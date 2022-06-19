It was a big day on Saturday for three of the top local high school sports teams.
The Amesbury High softball and Newburyport High girls tennis and baseball squads all vied for state titles.
All were great games coming down to the end.
Amesbury won, 1-0.
Newburyport tennis won, 3-2.
Newburyport baseball lost, 2-1.
Go to Pages A9 and A10 for the complete rundown of the games, some highlights, and interesting tidbits from Championship Saturday.
