NEWBURYPORT -- The rivalry delivers yet again.
Whenever Newburyport and Triton square up on the ice, you know you're in for a hard-hitting, quality game of hockey with a nail-biting finish, as well as a packed house at the Henry Graf Rink.
So just add Wednesday's latest addition of "The Game" to the decades-long list of thrillers.
Newburyport's football running back duo of Jack Sullivan and Kane Brennan both found the back of the net in the third period, and the Clippers got another strong showing from Daily News All-Star goalie Jamie Brooks to earn the 2-1 win. It's the fourth straight victory for the Clippers over their rivals, with Triton's last win coming during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season that saw the team's play four times in one year.
"It's just a great feeling," said Brooks, who unoffically made 28 saves. "Personally, whenever they win, sharing the locker rooms and hearing them celebrate really pisses me off. So being able to be the one that's celebrating feels really good. They're the team we want to beat more than anyone else."
So, yes, Newburyport (3-3-1) has now won four in a row over Triton.
But they've all been one-score games.
It started with the final of the CAL tournament back during that shortened season, when Ryan Archer scored the game-winner with two minutes left to clinch a 3-2 win. And it continued twice last year. There was the series-opener that saw Jon Groth pot a shorthanded goal for the game-winner in a 2-1 final, then in the rematch Max Puleo's shorthanded goal in overtime broke the Vikings' hearts yet again.
Now, add to that what happened Wednesday night.
"I think last year we had two one-goal games, and now there you go again tonight," said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen. "So, it's tooth-and-nail every time. They deserve it as much as we deserve it, so it's a great, great rivalry and we always look forward to it."
Coming in on fire as of late, Triton (4-2-2) believed this was there chance.
The team has a rotation of two excellent goalies that switch off each game, and Wednesday night it was Gavin Marengi getting the start. The sophomore was more than up to the task, stopping 39 shots as Newburyport (3-3-1) kept peppering him all night.
And it was the Vikings striking first midway through the opening period.
Connor Rumph skated with the puck on his stick into the offensive zone, then dished a pretty pass over to sophomore Lucas Sullivan who deked around a defender and roofed one over Brooks' shoulder to make it 1-0. That score would hold through the first two periods, as Marengi stopped shot after shot and defensemen Braeden McDonald, Jack Lindholm, Andrew Johnson, Alex Monteiro, Connor Houlihan, Gavin Colby and Michael Taylor helped the Vikings kill a power play in the second period to keep the clean sheet.
But with the Newburyport student section rising to its feet and causing havoc to start the third period, the Clippers matched that energy.
"We knew that we had been dominating the play early in the game," said Brooks. "So we just came into the locker room and knew we had to dig deep and find a goal. We finally found one, another came and that was enough."
Just a minute into the final period, a turnover behind the Triton net found the puck on the stick of Brennan. The junior got a pass out to Sullivan in front of the net, who was able to get a shot past a defender and over Marengi's shoulder to tie it up at 1-1.
"We've been struggling all year to score, and we've been harping on them, you know, 'We need one, we just need one,'" said Yameen. "But that play was a lot of hard work, keeping the puck deep and working hard in the crease area to gain possession."
On the other end, it was of course a costly goal for Triton.
"We lost the guy in the slot," said Triton coach Ryan Sheehan. "So we lost our net-front coverage, which I thought we did a good job of for most of the game. That was it, just a breakdown in defensive coverage. We lost the guy in coverage and it was a bang-bang play."
The Vikings would get an opportunity on a power play shortly after, but couldn't convert. Credit needs to be given to Newburyport defensemen Charlie Forrest, Cam Caponigro, Ryan Philbin and Caden Eiserman, who all stood tall in front of Brooks during the kill.
Then midway through the period, the Clippers found the winner.
On a power play with eight minutes left, Caponigro got it on his stick after the Clippers displayed some solid puck movement around the back of the net. The senior fired a shot from the blue line that looked to be going high, but Brennan redirected it into the back of the net. From there, the Clippers relied on Brooks to close out the win. Triton pulled Marengi with 90 seconds left, but only managed one good chance in the closing seconds.
After missing Brooks for the past two games with an illness, the Clippers were happy to have him back.
"It's great to have Jamie back," said Yamenn. "He missed the past couple of games for us because he was sick, but we need him if we're going to make any noise. I think he started well tonight and he ended well, so he played great."
So Part 1 of the rivalry is now over.
The rematch is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 with puck drop slated for 2 p.m. Sheehan is certainly hopeful that his team breaks the current four-game drought, but knows that only one thing is certain when these teams do meet again.
"It's going to be a tightly-contested game as it always is with them," he said. "We've got to tighten up in our defensive zone and capitalize and generate more chances offensively if we want to win."
Newburyport 2, Triton 1
Triton (4-2-2): 1 0 0 — 1
Newburyport (3-3-1): 0 0 2 — 2
Goals: N — Jack Sullivan, Kane Brennan; T — Lucas Sullivan
Assists: N — Brennan, Cam Caponigro; T — Josh Hersey, Connor Rumph
Saves: N — Jamie Brooks 28; T — Gavin Marengi 39
