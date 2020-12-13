Uncertainty still surrounds Bruins as NHL season inches closer 

When we last checked in on the Boston Bruins, following a double overtime, playoff-ending loss on the last day of August, there were plenty of questions surrounding the club.
Three-and-a-half months later, not much has changed.
Recent scuttlebutt has the National Hockey League starting the 2020-21 season a month from now, with January 13 kicking off a truncated 56-game season. So while the Bruins still have enough talent to be considered among the NHL’s top half-dozen or so best clubs, one inquiry keeps coming to the forefront of any conversation surrounding the Black-and-Gold:
What have they done to improve themselves since losing to the eventual Cup champion Lightning in a 5-game, second round playoff loss in the bubble up in Toronto?
Answer: not much.
While the Bruins haven’t been idle — they inked Craig Smith, a trigger happy, right-shot winger who’ll be a nice fit on the third (maybe second?) line, and mid-October signing of fellow free agent Greg McKegg was a depth move — their losses cut much more deeply.
Most figured Torey Krug would seek out a huge payday on the open market, and the offensive defenseman cashed in when St. Louis came calling. Even though the tea leaves pointed towards his leaving Boston for a long time, seeing the team’s power play quarterback and all-around good guy leave still hurts — and leaves a huge void on the left side of the defense.
If I were a betting man, I’d say Zdeno Chara will be back for his 15th season wearing the spoked-B. But even if the 6-foot-9 warhorse returns to the Boston blueline on that left side, he’ll turn 44 years old during the season and will need to have his minutes cut way back. No longer a top pairing defenseman, he might be used more like a once-unthinkable No. 5 backliner.
The rest of the D-corps include guys being asked to step up into much larger roles this season (Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk), warriors who can’t seem to stay healthy (Kevan Miller) or guys who make far too much for what they actually offer when in the lineup (John Moore).
No doubt GM Don Sweeney would love to add a top-4 rearguard, but with little cap flexibility what would he have to deal away to acquire one — and who’d be willing to part with such a valuable commodity?
Many more questions linger. How much time will Brad Marchand (sports hernia) and David Pastrnak (right hip) miss after offseason surgeries, and how long will it take them to round back into form? How will Patrice Bergeron fare without his two linemates? Will Jake DeBrusk justify his recent extension with more consistent play on the second line? Is it possible to maintain the league’s best 5-on-5 goals for/goals against ratio (1.34) from a year ago? How much will Krug’s loss on the top power play unit be felt?
Can Jack Studnicka (Boston’s far-and-away best prospect) stick with the big club and make a difference among the top nine forwards? Is 2017 first round pick Urho Vaakanainen (a left-shot defenseman!) ready to contribute? What will Rask’s state of mind be after leaving during the playoffs to tend to a family matter back home? How will the season play out without a bubble?
And of course, the big one: is this the last, final, no-doubt-about-it final season that the team’s core group can make a realistic run at winning another Stanley Cup?
On top of all this, the Bruins will reportedly be in a new, travel-friendly division this season that includes the Flyers, Islanders, Rangers, Capitals, Penguins, Sabres and Devils. Yes, they don’t have to fight for the top spot with Tampa Bay or Toronto under such a scenario, but it also appears to be the most well balanced and difficult of the four proposed divisions.
This much we know: the NHL’s 103rd season of play, assuming it gets off the ground in mid-January, will be unique beyong words. The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic will undoubtedly have an impact on and off the ice at some point, and the league will need to find a way to pivot, adapt and possibly pause the campaign on a moment’s notice.
It’ll also be a season of change for the Bruins ... one they hope somehow can produce the same winning results they’ve become accustomed to, including a long and fruitful playoff run.
