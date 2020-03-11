JIM VAIKNORAS/Staff photo

Former Newburyport girls lacrosse goalie Molly Laliberty faces the sun during the 2018 Division 2 North Final against Manchester Essex. The upcoming spring high school season is currently still on as planned despite the coronavirus threat, but that could potentially change as colleges and professional organizations consider cancelling games or shutting the door to fans in the arena to slow the virus' spread. The NESCAC, for instance, has opted to cancel all spring games for the foreseeable future, including those of Laliberty's Tufts women's lacrosse team.