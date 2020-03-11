Every day, the headlines get more foreboding.
Since the coronavirus outbreak began, we've seen European soccer teams play games in empty arenas as their countries have tried to slow the spread of the new COVID-19 disease. Even a week ago, such action would have seemed inconceivable in America, yet now it seems as if everything is on the table.
The first major dominoes fell on Tuesday, when the Ivy League announced that it had canceled its conference tournaments for men's and women's basketball and awarded the league titles to regular season champions Yale and Princeton, respectively. That same day, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference — the state's equivalent to the MIAA — announced that it was canceling the remainder of the state's winter high school tournaments.
Yesterday, the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, and the sports world moved quickly from there. The Ivy League and NESCAC both announced they would be canceling all spring sports until further notice, and the NCAA announced that March Madness will be conducted without any fans in attendance. Similar moves are now being taken by college and professional organizations all across the country, and it's anyone's guess what might happen next.
So what does this mean for the local sports community?
For now, nothing. The Cape Ann League athletic directors met on Wednesday and determined that the league's spring sports will go ahead as scheduled, with tryouts set to begin Monday. Governor's Academy is also moving forward with its season, though it has cancelled planned trips by the baseball and girls lacrosse teams. The schools will continue to monitor the situation and follow superintendent directives if any postponements or cancellations are deemed necessary.
In other words, everything is still up in the air.
This whole situation is unprecedented. Over the past few decades, we've had a handful of viral outbreaks like SARS, swine flu and Zika gain national attention, but all of those were much more contained and weren't nearly as disruptive as the new coronavirus.
It's tempting to think it's all overblown. Go on social media and you'll see the takes. "What's the big deal, it's basically just the flu. Right?"
No. This is a much bigger deal, and as extreme as the measures may seem, it deserves to be taken seriously.
First things first, let's make one thing clear — this isn't a toughness thing. However healthy you might be or however strong you think your immune system is, these tournaments aren't being canceled or played behind closed doors to protect people like you. They're being canceled to protect the people who might get infected by you.
The aim is to slow the spread of the virus, that way when more people start getting sick, it's happening slowly enough that hospitals can keep up and make sure everyone is getting treated. There is a great infographic going around that sums it up well, basically the goal is to "flatten the curve." By shutting down large gatherings of people, there is less opportunity for a person who doesn't realize they're infected to spread the coronavirus to dozens or more people who might then go and get a whole bunch more people sick someplace else.
And the scary thing about the current situation is, since COVID-19 can take up to two weeks to display symptoms, there are probably a lot of infected people walking around right now who are already sick but don't even know it yet.
If the measures work, most who get infected should receive treatment and pull through. If not? You get what's happening in Italy, where so many people are sick that hospitals are overwhelmed and people are needlessly dying because there aren't enough doctors or medical equipment to go around.
Yet even if it is a literal matter of life or death, it's not going to make these measures any easier to swallow.
The Ivy League and Connecticut high school winter athletes who have worked their entire lives for the chance to compete for a championship have every right to be hurt. Watching March Madness or NBA games played in empty arenas is going to be a surreal and bizarre experience. And while most of our local spring athletes are still set to play this season, there are a few competing for Ivy League and NESCAC schools that just had the rug pulled out from under them.
Former Pentucket baseball star Pat Beaton was just beginning his senior season at Bates College. Now, unless he gets a waiver, his college career might be over. Newburyport's Molly Laliberty was looking like a possible All-Conference contender as Tufts women's lacrosse goalie. Now, the sophomore might have to wait until next year.
Everything about this situation stinks. It's unfair to the athletes who lose out on a chance to realize a lifelong dream, and it's unfair to those who might lose their jobs because of this outbreak. I don't know what to say to those people because frankly, I don't know what an ideal compromise would have looked like, if one even exists.
But if you're just a fan who's annoyed that this disease is disrupting the sports calendar, or if you feel these preventive measures are "soft" or indicative of some kind of cultural weakness — stop and try to look at the bigger picture.
People's lives are at stake. Shouldn't that be the most important thing?
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. For the latest information on the coronavirus and COVID-19, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.
