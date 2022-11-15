LYNN – Newburyport High seniors Caelan Twichell and James Forrest-Hay have passed the soccer ball to each other about a million times.
Literally. Since third grade.
“It’s what we’ve always done,” said Forrest-Hay. “We’ve been friends a long time, playing together, practicing together. He always knows where I am and I always know where he is. It’s an awesome thing.”
There is one short pass, a pass they’ve made several thousand times – a short chip – from Forrest-Hay to Twichell that could go down in the annals of Clippers soccer.
A Stoneham defender tried to kick the ball away from about 10 yards in front of the net. He kicked it to Forrest-Hay.
As soon as he got the ball, Twichell ran forward, took the pass in stride and drilled a shot from 25 yards out to the top left corner, far out of reach with only 1:10 remaining in the 0-0 game with Stoneham High.
The goal-keeper had no chance.
And Newburyport, now 22-0, is 80 minutes from possibly winning its first-ever boys soccer Div. 3 state title.
While the score was close, the play on the field wasn’t. Newburyport dominated the game from start to finish – 18 shots on goal to 5 – but it couldn’t shake the Middlesex champs, which entered the game at 10-7-4.
Until, that is, Forrest-Hay found Twichell for his school-record 21st goal of the season.
“They probably passed the ball to each other about 10 times tonight,” said Clippers head coach Shawn Bleau. “It’s great to see. When you’ve played together as much as they have, really as much as a lot of them have, you have that special chemistry. It’s really fun to watch.”
There was one issue last night. While Twichell had the ball a lot in the middle of the field, even in the Stoneham defensive end, he never got a clean shot off.
“Number five (Yves Mauer) really was all over me. I had no room,” said Twichell. “It was a little frustrating. I couldn’t get anything clean.”
Twichell wasn’t alone. Most of Newburyport’s shots were with Stoneham defenders around with 10 shots going over the net.
“You have to give them credit, they defended really well, especially in front of the net,” said Coach Bleau. “You don’t want to play a team like this in overtime or penalty kicks. At that point anything can happen. It was great to get that goal in regulation.”
While Newburyport is undefeated, it has had its share of scares, including a late win over North Reading High and a few days ago in the Division 3 quarterfinals against Pembroke.
Against North Reading, it was Forrest-Hay who broke the tie with five seconds remaining.
“There is a toughness about us,” said Coach Bleau. “We have a lot of talent and experience. But our guys are not afraid to play in close games. You saw it tonight. We really went after the [last 10 minutes].”
Newburyport’s defense was equally as impressive as its high-powered offense, with seniors Spencer Colwell, Kellan McDermott and Luke O'Brien cleaning up in front of goal-keeper Owen Tahnk, also a senior.
“We lost last year [in the quarters] to Norwell and they won it all. They were really good,” said Forrest-Hay. “But this year was different. We feel like we are really good, too, the whole team.”
The Clippers -- the still-undefeated No. 9 seed -- will now play either No. 2 Dedham or No. 3 Belchertown in the state final on Saturday at a time and location yet to be determined. Dedham and Belchertown play their state semifinal on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. at Medway High School.
