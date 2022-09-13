NEWBURYPORT -- It may be cliche, but it's certainly true when you hear it said that a coach always remembers their first win.
Well, in Shannon Haley's case, there's no way she'll ever forget hers.
Monday afternoon, Haley and her Newburyport field hockey team took to James T. Stehlin Field for their home opener. On the other sideline was defending CAL Kinney champion Pentucket, coached by the legendary Ruth Beaton -- Haley's mother.
Before the game, the win disparity between the two was 187-0.
And as far as head coaching experience was concerned, it was 28 years to just 1 game.
But about 90 minutes after the initial faceoff, it was Haley and Newburyport celebrating a well-earned, 3-0, win. It was a victory that moved the Clippers to 1-1 on the young season, but just as importatnly it was a day where a lifelong field hockey family got to have the unique experience of being coaching competitors.
"As I said to Shannon yesterday, neither she nor I are playing today, our teams are playing," said Beaton. "I'm very proud of her for being a coach. It was a unique moment, but as soon as the first whistle blew she was just the coach on the other team."
The moment was definitely not lost on mother or daughter.
After the game, Haley tried her best to not get emotional. After all, it wasn't too long ago that -- as Shannon Beaton -- she was a Daily News First Team All-Decade player for her mother at Pentucket (Class of 2012), who then went on to have a successful four-year career at Bates where she was a captain and the team's high scorer her senior year.
So for Haley, getting to coach against -- and beat -- her role model was unforgettable.
"She was the one who told me to take this position, and I said to her that I would not be in this position if it wasn't for her," said Haley. "She was the one that introduced me to field hockey at such a young age, when I was 4 and she was coaching and I was on the sideline with her. And then that transitioned into me playing for her, and her being my No. 1 supporter all through college.
"Then I spent the last few years coaching with her and just learning how to be a successful coach and how to be a role model for your players. I just feel like all of my field hockey experience is been in large part because of my mom. So playing against her was definitely emotional.
"But she's my No. 1 supporter, my biggest cheerleader, and I would not be where I am right now without her."
The family coaching matchup added another layer to what was already billed as a must-see game.
Newburyport and Pentucket are slated to be two of the top teams in a loaded CAL this fall, both with realistic aspirations for long playoff runs. So with that in mind, the Clippers (1-1) certainly made a huge statement Monday afternoon.
Delaney Woekel wasted no time getting Newburyport on the board. The lightning-quick junior scored on a corner within the first three minutes of the game, then midway through the second quarter senior captain Lilly Ragusa sniped home a shot from the top of the circle off another corner opportunity.
"The coachability of this group of players was so apparent today," said Haley. "After the loss to Triton, we showed up to practice on Thursday and said 'These are the things we need to work on to be successful.' They trusted us, and they demonstrated what we worked on today."
Pentucket (1-1-1) called a quick timeout after the second goal, and started to shift the field to end the first half. The Panthers earned back-to-back corners, but on the first entry Newburyport's Katherine Conway blocked the initial shot, while on the second a rocket from Haley Dwight hit the post and the Clippers were able to clear.
That kept it a two-goal game at halftime, and any chance of a comeback was dashed early in the third quarter when Emma Keefe buried a pass from Conway to put Newburyport up 3-0.
"We learned a lot about ourselves as a team today," said Beaton. "Newburyport is quick and aggressive. They beat us to the ball, they won the 50-50 balls, and they played with urgency. We played hard, and we certainly had our opportunities, but we didn't take advantage of them."
Goalie Jane Mettling made some big stops down the stretch for Newburyport, and Zoey Wegryzn played well on the other end and made eight saves for the Panthers.
The two teams do meet again later in the season at Pentucket on Friday, Oct. 14, so the opportunity for some family revenge is certainly on the table.
But Round 1 goes to Haley and the Clippers.
Only 186 more wins -- as of right now -- to catch up!
Newburyport 3, Pentucket 0
Goals: N — Lilly Ragusa, Delaney Woekel, Emma Keefe
Assists: N — Katherine Conway 2, Ragusa
Saves: N — Jane Mettling 6; P — Zoey Wegrzyn 8
Pentucket (1-1-1): 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (1-1): 2 1 — 3
