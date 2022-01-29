NEWBURYPORT -- When asked about his performance in the first quarter of Friday night's game, all James Scali could do was smile.
"It was a very fun first quarter," the humble Newburyport senior admitted. "That sort of set the tone for the whole game."
Boy did it ever.
Facing archrival Triton with a home student section quite literally behind his back, Scali hit four 3s over the game's first eight minutes to help his team build a double-digit lead while fans were still strolling into the gym. Newburyport led by 11 after the first quarter, nearly doubled Triton's score at halftime and walked into the weekend blizzard smiling after earning a 72-48 win Friday night.
The Clippers (9-4) hit 26 shots, and 17 of them were from beyond the arc.
"I love when they play selfless and just work on hunting for the best shot for our team," said Newburyport coach Dave Clay. "We're a collective unit, anyone can have a great night any given night. I'm really happy for our guys who stepped up and had great nights tonight."
Scali finished as Newburyport's leading scorer with 16 points, but didn't play too much in the second half with the game firmly in hand.
But he was hardly the only Clipper on fire.
Junior Will Thoreson came into the game with only 15 points all year, but he drilled four 3s -- three in the first half -- and finished with a season-high 12 points. Jack Fehlner hit four 3s and had 14 points, Max Gagnon and Adam Bovee each hit a pair of 3s and had 8 points and Ronan Brown scored all 9 of his points in the first half as the Clippers built a 46-24 lead at the break.
Triton (5-7) started in man-to-man defense before switching to a zone, but nothing was stopping Newburyport's crisp ball-movement and stellar shooting.
"It felt good coming off the hands every single time. It was a fun night," said Thoreson. "(Ball-movement) is something we definitely focused on yesterday in practice. I think it really comes down to that and our energy. We just need to have really high energy and we'll be alright."
After beating Triton on its gym, 61-52, in late December, Newburyport wasted no time picking up where it left off. Scali hit two of his 3s right off the rip, forcing Triton to call a quick timeout just a couple of minutes into the game already trailing 14-4.
Fehlner also hit two first-quarter 3s, and Brown had 7 of his points in the frame to help the Clippers to a 27-16 lead.
"We did a good job of containing them, both games, and it's just two great wins," said Scali. "We're really happy with the effort. We just have to keep practicing hard every day and hopefully the wins will continue to come."
Scali's 16 points were also a season high for the senior who came in averaging 8.6 ppg.
"James has worked tremendously hard this offseason," said Clay. "He's hit the weight room hard. I can't say enough about James and the season that he's having right now."
Dylan Wilkinson led Triton with a game-high 20 points, and Quintin McHale added 12. But the Vikings, who have mounted some massive comebacks already this winter, couldn't get any sort of run together in the second half to get back into the game.
The win is the fourth in a row for Newburyport, which will host Amesbury on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
But, before welcoming their crosstown rivals into their gym, the Clippers will certainly take some time to savor the season-sweep of their archrivals over the weekend.
"It feels great," said Clay. "I know of lot of these (Triton) guys. I used to coach at Triton for five years, coached Dylan (Wilkinson). It's always a tough game to coach, but Triton always plays so hard. They've had a lot of great comebacks recently, so we knew we had to stay on them all game."
Newburyport 72, Triton 48
Triton (48): Quintin McHale 3-5-12, Dylan Wilkinson 8-3-20, Jared Leonard 0-0-0, Nick Dupuis 0-1-1, Griffin Dupuis 2-0-4, Ethan Tate 1-0-2, Brian Story 0-0-0, John Prendergast 1-0-2, Joseph Abt 1-2-4, Max Ciaramitaro 0-0-0, Luke O'Leary 1-0-3. Totals 17-11-48
Newburyport (72): Finn Brennan 0-1-1, Max Gagnon 3-0-8, Ronan Brown 4-0-9, Jack Fehlner 5-0-14, James Scali 6-0-16, Finn Sullivan 1-0-2, Adam Bovee 3-0-8, Henry Acton 0-0-0, Will Thoreson 4-0-12, Sean Miles 0-2-2, Bryan Mendez-Heavilin 0-0-0, Will Walsh 0-0-0, Peter Osazuwa 0-0-0, Iyobosa Osazuwa 0-0-0, Connor Spinney 0-0-0. Totals 26-3-72
3-pointers: N — Scali 4, Fehlner 4, Thoreson 4, Gagnon 2, Bovee 2, Brown; T — McHale, Wilkinson, O'Leary
Triton (5-7): 16 8 10 14 — 48
Newburyport (8-4): 27 19 11 15 — 72
