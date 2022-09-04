Monday, Sept. 5
Boys Cross Country
Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Golf
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Field Hockey
Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Golf
Manchester at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Ipswich at Pentucket, 5:15 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Football
Georgetown at Boston Latin, 6 p.m.
Golf
Manchester at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 118, Hamilton-Wenham 110
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown leaders: Will Sorenson 28, Logan Corriveau 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Georgetown 3-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 166, Pentucket 80
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team leaders: Charlie Forrest (N) 34, Colby Arell (N) 30, Danny Kolman (N) 29, Nick Kutcher (P) 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 0-3, Newburyport 2-1
