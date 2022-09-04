jump

Georgetown receivers Nate Giguere, left, and Carter Lucido, right, open their season on Thursday at Boston Latin.

 Kirk R.Williamson

Monday, Sept. 5

Boys Cross Country

Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Golf

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Field Hockey

Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Golf

Manchester at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Ipswich at Pentucket, 5:15 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Football

Georgetown at Boston Latin, 6 p.m.

Golf

Manchester at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1 highlights

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 118, Hamilton-Wenham 110

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown leaders: Will Sorenson 28, Logan Corriveau 25

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Georgetown 3-0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 166, Pentucket 80

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team leaders: Charlie Forrest (N) 34, Colby Arell (N) 30, Danny Kolman (N) 29, Nick Kutcher (P) 21

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 0-3, Newburyport 2-1

