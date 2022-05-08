Newb-GTown lax 5

Izzy Rosa and Newburyport are at Manchester-Essex on Tuesday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Monday, May 9

Softball

Newburyport at Masconomet, 4 p.m.; Saugus at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Amesbury at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

Baseball

Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.

