Monday, May 9
Softball
Newburyport at Masconomet, 4 p.m.; Saugus at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Amesbury at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10
Baseball
Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Newburyport at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.
