Baseball secondary!

Trevor Kimball and Amesbury look to make it four in a row when they host Pentucket on Thursday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Thursday, May 11

Baseball

Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Georgetown at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Boys Lacrosse

Ipswich at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Ipswich, 6 p.m.

Softball

Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Newburyport at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Manchester at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

