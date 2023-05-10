Thursday, May 11
Baseball
Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Georgetown at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Boys Lacrosse
Ipswich at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown at Ipswich, 6 p.m.
Softball
Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Newburyport at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Manchester at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
