Monday, Feb. 7
Boys Basketball
Triton at Wilmington, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pentucket at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Masconomet at Triton, 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Boys Basketball
Amesbury at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Newburyport at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Peabody, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Amesbury at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Amesbury at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Boys Basketball
Governor's Academy at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Saugus at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brooks at Governor's Academy, 4 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Triton at North Reading, 5:40 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Shawsheen Valley, 6:20 p.m.
