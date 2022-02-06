Monday, Feb. 7

Boys Basketball

Triton at Wilmington, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Masconomet at Triton, 3:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Newburyport at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Peabody, 7 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Amesbury at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Amesbury at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Boys Basketball

Governor's Academy at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Saugus at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brooks at Governor's Academy, 4 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Triton at North Reading, 5:40 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 8 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Shawsheen Valley, 6:20 p.m.

