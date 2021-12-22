Thursday, Dec. 23
Boys Basketball
Chelmsford at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Newburyport at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Gloucester at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 24
Boys Ice Hockey
North Reading at Newburyport, 10 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 27
Boys Basketball
Pentucket at Concord-Carlisle, 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pentucket at Bedford, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Triton at Framingham, 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Boys Basketball
Saugus at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Triton at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.; Essex Tech at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury at Peabody, 5 p.m.; Triton at Lowell Catholic, 5:10 p.m.; Pentucket at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Greater Lawrence at Newburyport, 9 a.m.
