Hallinan AG photo

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Jake Hallinan and Amesbury boys basketball hosts Chelmsford Thursday night.

 Michael Springer

Thursday, Dec. 23

Boys Basketball

Chelmsford at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Newburyport at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Gloucester at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 24

Boys Ice Hockey

North Reading at Newburyport, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Boys Basketball

Pentucket at Concord-Carlisle, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Bedford, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Triton at Framingham, 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Boys Basketball

Saugus at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.; Essex Tech at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury at Peabody, 5 p.m.; Triton at Lowell Catholic, 5:10 p.m.; Pentucket at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Greater Lawrence at Newburyport, 9 a.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you