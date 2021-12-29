Newb girls hockey primary

Fiona Dunphy, center, and Newburyport play HPNA on Thursday.

 Michael Springer

Thursday, Dec. 30

Boys Basketball

KIPP Academy at Amesbury, 6 p.m.; Newburyport at Gloucester, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Marblehead at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Westford Academy at Newburyport, 2 p.m.; Triton at Chelmsford, 3:10 p.m. (at Tsongas Center); Haverhill at Amesbury, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Haverhill, 12 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Boys Basketball

Georgetown at Billerica, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Salem at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

