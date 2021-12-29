Thursday, Dec. 30
Boys Basketball
KIPP Academy at Amesbury, 6 p.m.; Newburyport at Gloucester, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Marblehead at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Westford Academy at Newburyport, 2 p.m.; Triton at Chelmsford, 3:10 p.m. (at Tsongas Center); Haverhill at Amesbury, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Haverhill, 12 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 3
Boys Basketball
Georgetown at Billerica, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Salem at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
