Wednesday, Sept. 29
Boys Cross Country
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Governor’s Academy at St. George’s, 4 p.m.
Golf
North Reading at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Lynnfield, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
North Reading at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.
