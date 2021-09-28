Correnti

Goalie Tyler Correnti and Pentucket will travel to Ipswich on Wednesday.

 Ryan McBride

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Boys Cross Country

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Governor’s Academy at St. George’s, 4 p.m.

Golf

North Reading at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Lynnfield, 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

North Reading at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.

