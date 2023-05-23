Wednesday, May 24
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Notre Dame at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Softball
Manchester at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Andover at Triton, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newburyport at Andover, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 25
Baseball
Masconomet at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Malden Catholic at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.
Softball
Saugus at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 26
Boys Lacrosse
Ipswich at Triton, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown at Bishop Fenwick, 3:45 p.m.; Essex Tech at Triton, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Bedford, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Danvers at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Triton at Reading, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Andover, 5 p.m.
