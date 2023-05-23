Pilz AG

Lily Pilz and the Newburyport girls lacrosse team play Notre Dame (Hingham) on Wednesday.

Wednesday, May 24

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Notre Dame at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Softball

Manchester at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Andover at Triton, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newburyport at Andover, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Baseball

Masconomet at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Malden Catholic at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Saugus at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Boys Lacrosse

Ipswich at Triton, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Bishop Fenwick, 3:45 p.m.; Essex Tech at Triton, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Bedford, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Danvers at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Triton at Reading, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Andover, 5 p.m.

