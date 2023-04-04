Wednesday, April 5
Boys Lacrosse
Amesbury at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.
Softball
Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Rockport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 6
Baseball
Matignon at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Amesbury at Lynn Tech, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Triton at St. Mary's, 5 p.m.
Softball
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Newburyport at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
