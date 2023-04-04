Trit lax 2

Thomas Cahill and Triton travel to play archrival Newburyport on Wednesday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Wednesday, April 5

Boys Lacrosse

Amesbury at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.

Softball

Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Rockport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 6

Baseball

Matignon at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Amesbury at Lynn Tech, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Triton at St. Mary's, 5 p.m.

Softball

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Newburyport at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you