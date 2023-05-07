Triton softball 2

Reghan Haley and Triton have a huge game against Amesbury on Monday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Monday, May 8

Baseball

Bishop Fenwick at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Triton at Saugus, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Lynn Tech at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Essex Tech, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Triton, 4 p.m.

Softball

Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9

Baseball

Manchester at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Ipswich at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 6 p.m.

Softball

Triton at Wilmington, 6 p.m.

