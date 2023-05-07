Monday, May 8
Baseball
Bishop Fenwick at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Triton at Saugus, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Lynn Tech at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown at Essex Tech, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Triton, 4 p.m.
Softball
Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9
Baseball
Manchester at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Ipswich at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 6 p.m.
Softball
Triton at Wilmington, 6 p.m.
