Wednesday, April 12
Boys Lacrosse
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Malden Catholic at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
Softball
Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 13
Baseball
Salem at Triton, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Amesbury at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Rockport at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Swampscott at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newburyport at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.
