Woekel AG

Delaney Woekel and Newburyport girls tennis host Triton on Wednesday.

 Keith Sullivan Photo

Wednesday, April 12

Boys Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Malden Catholic at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Haverhill, 4 p.m.

Softball

Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Baseball

Salem at Triton, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Amesbury at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Rockport at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Swampscott at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newburyport at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.

