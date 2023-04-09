Monday, April 10
Baseball
Amesbury at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Triton, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 4 p.m.
Softball
Georgetown at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Triton at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
Softball
Georgetown at North Reading, 3:45 p.m.; Beverly at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Newburyport at Gloucester, 3:30 p.m.
