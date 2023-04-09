Ames base 4

Trevor Kimball and the Amesbury baseball team travel to Ipswich on Monday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Monday, April 10

Baseball

Amesbury at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Triton, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 4 p.m.

Softball

Georgetown at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Central Catholic at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Triton at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Softball

Georgetown at North Reading, 3:45 p.m.; Beverly at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Newburyport at Gloucester, 3:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you