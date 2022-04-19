Ames-Newb soft 4

Emily Meleedy and Newburyport will be at Triton on Wednesday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Wednesday, April 20

Baseball

Manchester at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 2 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Portsmouth at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Triton at Bishop Fenwick, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Haverhill at Georgetown, 10 a.m.

Softball

Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 10 a.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 2:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

North Reading at Triton, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

North Reading at Triton, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

Baseball

Pentucket at North Reading, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 10 a.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Amesbury at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Newburyport at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.

Softball

Pentucket at Notre Dame, 11 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Manchester at Newburyport, 11 a.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you