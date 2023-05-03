Port-Bury baseball 2

Jack Sullivan, left, and Newburyport will travel to Rockport Thursday night.

 Keith Sullivan Photo

Thursday, May 4

Baseball

Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4 p.m.

Softball

North Reading at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

North Reading at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Baseball

Manchester at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Baseball

Triton at Pentucket, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 3 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Norwell at Newburyport, 3 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Norwell at Newburyport, 5 p.m.

