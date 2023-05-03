Thursday, May 4
Baseball
Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4 p.m.
Softball
North Reading at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
North Reading at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, May 5
Baseball
Manchester at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.
Softball
Newburyport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Baseball
Triton at Pentucket, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 3 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Norwell at Newburyport, 3 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Norwell at Newburyport, 5 p.m.
