Triton-GTown baseball third photo!

Cole Piaseczynski and Triton baseball will host Amesbury on Thursday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Thursday, May 18

Baseball

Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Mystic Valley at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Triton at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.

Softball

St. Mary’s at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Triton at Rockport, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Rockport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Pentucket at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Georgetown at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Georgetown at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at Ipswich, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newburyport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

