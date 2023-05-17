Thursday, May 18
Baseball
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Mystic Valley at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Triton at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.
Softball
St. Mary’s at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Triton at Rockport, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Rockport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pentucket at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Georgetown at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Georgetown at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, May 19
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Softball
Newburyport at Ipswich, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newburyport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
