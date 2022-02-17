Friday, Feb. 18
Boys Basketball
Manchester-Essex at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Triton vs. Manchester-Essex, 4:30 p.m. (D5 State Meet)
Girls Indoor Track
Triton vs. Manchester-Essex, 4:30 p.m. (D5 State Meet)
Wrestling
Triton at Newburyport, 9:30 a.m. (State Meet)
Saturday, Feb. 19
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Marblehead, 3 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Newburyport at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Boys Basketball
Newburyport at Winchester, 3:30 p.m. (at Woburn High)
Girls Basketball
Pentucket at Masconomet, 5:15 p.m. (at St. Mary’s)
Boys Ice Hockey
Lowell at Triton, 5:40 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
