Friday, Feb. 18

Boys Basketball

Manchester-Essex at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Triton vs. Manchester-Essex, 4:30 p.m. (D5 State Meet)

Girls Indoor Track

Triton vs. Manchester-Essex, 4:30 p.m. (D5 State Meet)

Wrestling

Triton at Newburyport, 9:30 a.m. (State Meet)

Saturday, Feb. 19

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Marblehead, 3 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Newburyport at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Boys Basketball

Newburyport at Winchester, 3:30 p.m. (at Woburn High)

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Masconomet, 5:15 p.m. (at St. Mary’s)

Boys Ice Hockey

Lowell at Triton, 5:40 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

