Friday, Jan. 21
Boys Basketball
Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Triton at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Boys Ice Hockey
Triton at Marblehead, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Newburyport at St. Mary’s, 7:20 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Medford, 12 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Newburyport at Triton, 10 a.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Newburyport at Triton, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Newburyport at Wakefield, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Girls Basketball
Pentucket at Cathedral (Boston), 4 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Pentucket at Austin Prep, 6 p.m.; Newburyport at Austin Prep, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Newburyport at Austin Prep, 6 p.m.; Pentucket at Austin Prep, 6 p.m.
