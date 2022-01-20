Newburyport track secondary

Newburyport’s James Forrest-Hay, Will Acquaviva, TJ Carleo and Ethan Downs are gearing up for Saturday’s Division 4 relay meet.

Friday, Jan. 21

Boys Basketball

Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Boys Ice Hockey

Triton at Marblehead, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Newburyport at St. Mary’s, 7:20 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Medford, 12 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Newburyport at Triton, 10 a.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Newburyport at Triton, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Newburyport at Wakefield, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Cathedral (Boston), 4 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Pentucket at Austin Prep, 6 p.m.; Newburyport at Austin Prep, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Newburyport at Austin Prep, 6 p.m.; Pentucket at Austin Prep, 6 p.m.

