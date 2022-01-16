Hallinan AG

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Amesbury and Avery Hallinan have a huge game against Pentucket on Monday.

 Michael Springer

Monday, Jan. 17

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 12 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Canton, 12 p.m.; Triton at Billerica, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at Austin Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Swampscott, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Swampscott at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Wilmington at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Gloucester at Triton, 7 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 7:40 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

Marblehead at Triton, 5 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you