Monday, Jan. 17
Boys Basketball
Amesbury at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Triton at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 12 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Canton, 12 p.m.; Triton at Billerica, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Boys Basketball
Amesbury at Austin Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Swampscott, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Swampscott at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Wilmington at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Gloucester at Triton, 7 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 7:40 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
Marblehead at Triton, 5 p.m.
