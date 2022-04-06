Cucinotta returns as Amesbury baseball blows past Ipswich

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photos

Weather permitting, Luke Arsenault and Amesbury will be at Whittier Thursday afternoon.

 Michael Springer

Thursday, April 7

Baseball

Amesbury at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Softball

Triton at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Amesbury at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 8

Baseball

Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Mystic Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Peabody at Triton, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Revere, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Triton at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Baseball

Whittier at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 10 a.m.

Softball

Triton at Cambridge, 10 a.m.; Lowell Catholic at Amesbury, 10 a.m.

