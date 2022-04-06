Thursday, April 7
Baseball
Amesbury at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Softball
Triton at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Amesbury at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Amesbury at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 8
Baseball
Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Mystic Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Peabody at Triton, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown at Revere, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4:15 p.m.
Softball
Newburyport at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Triton at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
Baseball
Whittier at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 10 a.m.
Softball
Triton at Cambridge, 10 a.m.; Lowell Catholic at Amesbury, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.