Monday, Jan. 9
Boys Basketball
Wilmington at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Manchester at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Masconomet, 6:45 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Newburyport at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Boys Basketball
Triton at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Amesbury at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Beverly, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 5 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 5 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 5 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 5 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
North Andover at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
