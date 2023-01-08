Carson Gretz

Carson Gretz and Newburyport will be at Hamilton-Wenham Tuesday evening.

 Keith Sullivan Photo

Monday, Jan. 9

Boys Basketball

Wilmington at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Manchester at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Masconomet, 6:45 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Newburyport at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Boys Basketball

Triton at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Amesbury at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Beverly, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 5 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 5 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 5 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 5 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Skiing

North Andover at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

