Wednesday, Jan. 25
Girls Basketball
Newburyport at Masconomet, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Lynnfield at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Masconomet at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Manchester at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Pentucket at Triton, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Boys Skiing
Newburyport at Haverhill, 3 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Boys Basketball
Manchester at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lynnfield at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Lynnfield, 12 p.m.; Governor's Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 5 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 5 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Gloucester, 5 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Amesbury at Newburyport, 10 a.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Amesbury at Newburyport, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Pentucket at Triton, 10 a.m.
