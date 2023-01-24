Newburyport girls hockey 3

Abby Stauss and Newburyport girls hockey will host Masconomet on Wednesday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Girls Basketball

Newburyport at Masconomet, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Lynnfield at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Masconomet at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Manchester at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Pentucket at Triton, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Boys Skiing

Newburyport at Haverhill, 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Boys Basketball

Manchester at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lynnfield at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Lynnfield, 12 p.m.; Governor's Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 5 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 5 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Gloucester, 5 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Amesbury at Newburyport, 10 a.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Amesbury at Newburyport, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Pentucket at Triton, 10 a.m.

