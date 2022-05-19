Ames softball lead

Izzy Levasseur and Amesbury will travel to Triton on Friday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Friday, May 20

Baseball

Essex Tech at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pentucket at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.

Softball

Mystic Valley at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Triton at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Baseball

Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 10 a.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Manchester at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you