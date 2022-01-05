Basketball 2

KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Jared Leonard and Triton will be at Lynnfield Friday night.

Friday, Jan. 7

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

North Reading at Pentucket, 7 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

North Reading at Pentucket, 7 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Boys Ice Hockey

Triton at Amesbury, 5:25 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Triton at Longmeadow, 9:30 a.m.

