Thursday, Sept. 23

Field Hockey

Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Newburyport at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Tewksbury at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Matignon, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Methuen at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Field Hockey

Pentucket at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Football

Pentucket at North Reading, 6 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Golf

Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pentucket at Marblehead, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Methuen, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Newburyport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

