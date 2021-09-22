Thursday, Sept. 23
Field Hockey
Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Newburyport at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Tewksbury at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Matignon, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Methuen at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Field Hockey
Pentucket at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Football
Pentucket at North Reading, 6 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Golf
Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pentucket at Marblehead, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Methuen, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Newburyport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
