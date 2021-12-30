Redford action

Gabby Redford and Amesbury host Triton on Tuesday.

Monday, Jan. 3

Boys Basketball

Georgetown at Billerica, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Salem at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Girls Basketball

Georgetown at Malden Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Rockport at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 6:50 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Peabody, 5:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Pentucket at Danvers, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Gloucester, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Danvers, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

North Reading at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

North Reading at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

