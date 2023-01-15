Curran action

Braedan Curran and Newburyport hockey will host Canton on Monday at 2 p.m. Keith Sullivan Photo

Keith Sullivan Photo

Monday, Jan. 16

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at Lynnfield, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 1 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lynnfield at Amesbury, 11:30 a.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.; Triton at Manchester, 12:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury at Methuen, 12 p.m.; Billerica at Triton, 12 p.m.; Canton at Newburyport, 2 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Newburyport at Wayland, 2 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Newburyport at Wayland, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Boys Basketball

Gloucester at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Pentucket at Newburyport, 5 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Pentucket at Newburyport, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Boys Basketball

New Mission at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at Savio Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

North Reading at Newburyport, 3 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 5 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at St. Mary’s, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Triton at Saugus, 6:30 p.m.; Beverly at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

