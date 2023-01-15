Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.