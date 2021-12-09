Wonson action

Ashton Wonson, right, and the Triton wrestling team start their season on Saturday.

 Michael Springer

Friday, Dec. 10

Boys Basketball

Triton at Stoneham, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

St. Mary’s at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Newburyport at Weston, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Newburyport at Weston, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Boys Ice Hockey

Triton at Pentucket, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Gloucester, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Belmont at Triton, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Boys Swimming

Pentucket at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Pentucket at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13

Boys Basketball

Triton at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at Swampscott, 5:30 p.m.

