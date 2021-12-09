Friday, Dec. 10
Boys Basketball
Triton at Stoneham, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
St. Mary’s at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Newburyport at Weston, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Newburyport at Weston, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Boys Ice Hockey
Triton at Pentucket, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Gloucester, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Belmont at Triton, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Boys Swimming
Pentucket at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Pentucket at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 13
Boys Basketball
Triton at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Triton at Swampscott, 5:30 p.m.
