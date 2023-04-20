port-triton lax

Kayla Harrington and Triton will travel to Essex Tech on Friday night.

 Keith Sullivan Photo

Friday, April 21

Boys Lacrosse

Whittier at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Triton, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Triton at Essex Tech, 1:30 p.m.; St. Mary's at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

North Reading at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Baseball

Pentucket at Bedford, 10 a.m.; Georgetown at North Reading, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at Gloucester, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport at Cape Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pentucket at Winchester, 10 a.m.; Newburyport at Andover, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, April 24

Baseball

Phillips at Governor's Academy, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

North Reading at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at Danvers, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Saugus, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Trending Video

Recommended for you