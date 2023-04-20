Friday, April 21
Boys Lacrosse
Whittier at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Triton, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Triton at Essex Tech, 1:30 p.m.; St. Mary's at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.
Softball
North Reading at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Baseball
Pentucket at Bedford, 10 a.m.; Georgetown at North Reading, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at Gloucester, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport at Cape Elizabeth, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket at Winchester, 10 a.m.; Newburyport at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, April 24
Baseball
Phillips at Governor's Academy, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
North Reading at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Newburyport at Danvers, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Saugus, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
