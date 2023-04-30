Monday, May 1
BaseballMasconomet at Triton, 4 p.m.
Boys LacrossePentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls LacrosseGeorgetown at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 4 p.m.
SoftballMasconomet at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 4 p.m.
Boys TennisNewburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
BaseballManchester at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Boys LacrosseNewburyport at Triton, 5 p.m.
Girls LacrosseTriton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
BaseballWhittier at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls LacrossePhillips at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.
SoftballNorth Reading at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Boys TennisLynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 4 p.m.
Girls TennisNewburyport at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and FieldTriton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and FieldNewburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
