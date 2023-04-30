Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Windy. Rain, heavy at times in the evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy. Rain, heavy at times in the evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.