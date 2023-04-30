lax preview lead.jpg

Reese Bromby and Newburyport host Georgetown on Monday.

 Keith Sullivan Photo

Monday, May 1

BaseballMasconomet at Triton, 4 p.m.

Boys LacrossePentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls LacrosseGeorgetown at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 4 p.m.

SoftballMasconomet at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 4 p.m.

Boys TennisNewburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2

BaseballManchester at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Boys LacrosseNewburyport at Triton, 5 p.m.

Girls LacrosseTriton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

BaseballWhittier at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls LacrossePhillips at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.

SoftballNorth Reading at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Boys TennisLynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 4 p.m.

Girls TennisNewburyport at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Track and FieldTriton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and FieldNewburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you