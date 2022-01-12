Welch

Photo Courtesy of Zach Taylor

Matt Welch and Amesbury will be at Ipswich Friday night.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Boys Basketball

Triton at Peabody, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lawrence at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Newburyport at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Salem at Triton, 5 p.m.; Pentucket at Marblehead, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Marblehead, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

Boys Basketball

Pentucket at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

North Reading at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you