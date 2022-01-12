Thursday, Jan. 13
Boys Basketball
Triton at Peabody, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lawrence at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Newburyport at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Salem at Triton, 5 p.m.; Pentucket at Marblehead, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Marblehead, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
Boys Basketball
Pentucket at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
North Reading at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
