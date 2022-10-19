Port FH 2

Emma Keefe and Newburyport field hockey are at Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Thursday, Oct. 20

Field Hockey

Triton at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at St. Mary's, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 5:15 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Georgetown at North Reading, 5:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Football

Pentucket at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 7 p.m.; Georgetown at Lynn Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Triton at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Ipswich at Triton, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Field Hockey

Tewksbury at Triton, 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Newburyport at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you