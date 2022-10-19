Thursday, Oct. 20
Field Hockey
Triton at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at St. Mary's, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 5:15 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Georgetown at North Reading, 5:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Football
Pentucket at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 7 p.m.; Georgetown at Lynn Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Triton at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Ipswich at Triton, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Field Hockey
Tewksbury at Triton, 10 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Newburyport at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.