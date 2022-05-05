Pent-Trit lax 1

Triton and Thomas Cahill will be at Amesbury Friday afternoon.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Friday, May 6

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.

Softball

Georgetown at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Rockport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Amesbury at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Arlington, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Baseball

Pentucket at Triton, 10 a.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 11 a.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport at Norwell, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Newburyport at Norwell, 3 p.m.

Softball

Bishop Fenwick at Triton, 7 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Triton at Weston, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Triton at Weston, 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you