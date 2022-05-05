Friday, May 6
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.
Softball
Georgetown at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Rockport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Amesbury at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Arlington, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Baseball
Pentucket at Triton, 10 a.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 11 a.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport at Norwell, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Newburyport at Norwell, 3 p.m.
Softball
Bishop Fenwick at Triton, 7 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Triton at Weston, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Triton at Weston, 5:30 p.m.
